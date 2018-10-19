Posted on by

A farmer’s work

,

Barb Slone | Greene County News A farmer’s work is never done in Greene County, as they harvest the crops from the summer and prepare the fields for next year’s crops.

Barb Slone | Greene County News A farmer’s work is never done in Greene County, as they harvest the crops from the summer and prepare the fields for next year’s crops.


Barb Slone | Greene County News A farmer’s work is never done in Greene County, as they harvest the crops from the summer and prepare the fields for next year’s crops.


Barb Slone | Greene County News

A farmer’s work is never done in Greene County, as they harvest the crops from the summer and prepare the fields for next year’s crops.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

A farmer’s work is never done in Greene County, as they harvest the crops from the summer and prepare the fields for next year’s crops.

Barb Slone | Greene County News A farmer’s work is never done in Greene County, as they harvest the crops from the summer and prepare the fields for next year’s crops.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_plow01.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News A farmer’s work is never done in Greene County, as they harvest the crops from the summer and prepare the fields for next year’s crops.

Barb Slone | Greene County News A farmer’s work is never done in Greene County, as they harvest the crops from the summer and prepare the fields for next year’s crops.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_plow2.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News A farmer’s work is never done in Greene County, as they harvest the crops from the summer and prepare the fields for next year’s crops.