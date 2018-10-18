WSU participates in disaster training

FAIRBORN — Wright State University nursing students scream for help while injured patients lie motionless in an abandoned cement facility at Calamityville.

These were scenes from a simulated explosion on the final day of a training program offered by Wright State University’s National Disaster Health Consortium (NDHC), an interprofessional program designed to standardize disaster preparedness, response and recovery training. The training took place Oct. 9-11 at Wright State’s National Center for Medical Readiness at Calamityville.

Dozens of Wright State nursing students participated in the training along with professionals from Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Kettering Health Network provided a visit from its MedFlight helicopter, allowing students to learn how to transport critical patients.

“This is the type of emergency nursing that I’m interested in,” said Tyler Rowland, a senior nursing student at Wright State. “I have never seen another school that has this kind of program.”

Participants received continuing education credit, a certificate from NDHC and Advanced Disaster Life Support certification. More information about the National Disaster Health Consortium, including registration details, is available at nursing.wright.edu or by calling 937-775-3572.