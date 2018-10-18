Gold Star Monument dedicated

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

A Gold Star family is one in which a member was lost while serving in the military. A Gold Star monument honoring individuals and families who lost a loved one in any war serving in any branch of the armed forces was dedicated Oct. 16 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. Several local Gold Star families were in attendance.

Gold Star families had the opportunity to place symbolic yellow roses at the base of the monument at the conclusion of the ceremony to honor their lost loved ones.

Jim and Leslie Groves, local Gold Star parents who spearheaded the efforts that brought a Gold Star monument to the Miami Valley.