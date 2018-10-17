WSU experience focused on strategic plan

FAIRBORN — Wright State University’s new strategic plan, which will be released soon, puts students at the center of all aspects of the university’s mission and operations.

A student-centric university was the primary theme of the feedback provided to the Strategic Planning Steering Committee over the last nine months. As a result, The Wright State Experience is the centerpiece of the proposed plan, Wright Path to 2025: Pride, Transformation, Potential. Faculty, staff, students, alumni and partners together create and support the Wright State Experience.

“We propose that this experience is where we truly deliver on our mission. It refers to the effect of all we do to help our students as we prepare them to excel in their lives and chosen careers. This student experience is what differentiates us,” said David Bright, co-chair of the Strategic Planning Steering Committee.

The university’s proposed strategy statement focuses on The Wright State Experience:

By 2025, The Wright State Experience will provide a premium return on the investments of students and partners through a student-first system that leverages the unique strengths and resources of Raider Country.

The strategy statement describes how Wright State will achieve its vision. “It drives daily decisions and actions. It addresses our overall objective, the scope of our work and our unique strategic advantage,” Bright said.

The university will present the draft strategic plan to the Board of Trustees at its meeting on Oct. 19. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. in the first-floor gallery space at 2455 Presidential Drive.

The board will be asked to formally approve the plan at its public meeting on Dec. 14.

The Strategic Planning Steering Committee continues to accept feedback on the proposed mission, vision, values, and strategy statements. Faculty members are encouraged to give feedback to their faculty senators. Other Wright State community members can provide feedback by contacting Michael Wiehe at michael.wiehe@wright.edu or Bright at david.bright@wright.edu.

Since the beginning of the fall semester, steering committee members, university leaders and other volunteers have met numerous times to prioritize the projects the university may pursue as part of the plan and identify the resources needed to accomplish the goals in the plan. Presentations have also been given to the Board of Trustees and the Faculty Senate.

The plan will include about 38 projects that have been proposed during the planning process. Projects will be organized into tiers to help the university determine short-term and long-term priorities. Read the Proposed Pillars and Projects document (DOC).

The strategic planning process was designed to be as inclusive as possible. Since the planning process began in December 2017, more than 1,300 community members have provided input into the plan. The process has also created an ongoing dialogue that encourages continuous reflection and revision of the community’s hopes and priorities.

“Our goal has been to activate the collective wisdom of the people we have here at Wright State University,” Bright said.

The university has relied extensively on the expertise at Wright State to help develop the plan, drawing on the perspectives of many people at Wright State to lead this process. Bright has 20 years of experience as a professional facilitator, with expertise in organizational development and change management. Wiehe, the steering committee co-chair, is director of the Applied Policy and Research Institute and has an extensive background in government. President Cheryl B. Schrader has led several strategic planning processes at academic, professional and nonprofit organizations.

Hundreds of faculty, staff, students and alumni from numerous areas across Wright State have also contributed their knowledge and expertise in the 15 strategic initiative working groups, which were tasked with developing proposed project ideas for the plan.