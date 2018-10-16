Honor Guard to perform at museum

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team will show off their sharp skills and perform at the National Museum of the United States Air Force 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 in the Korea/South East Asia Gallery.

A standard team performance features a professionally choreographed sequence of show-stopping weapon maneuvers, precise tosses, complex weapon exchanges, and a walk through the gauntlet of spinning weapons.

While in the local area, the USAF Honor Guard Drill Team will also visit and perform their drill exhibition for the Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps programs at Fairborn, Wayne (Huber Heights) and Springboro high schools. Afterwards, students will have the opportunity to interact with the team to learn more about their performances and mission.

“The United States Air Force Honor Guard and Drill Team are committed to the young people of our nation,” said Master Sgt. Jason Evans, USAF Honor Guard Drill Team flight chief. “We travel to high schools in every socioeconomic class to recruit the best possible future Airmen, to show them what teams can accomplish when objectives align toward a common purpose greater than oneself.”

Drill Team members are selected from within the Honor Guard. Only the elite guardsman are considered to be part of the USAF Drill Team. Once selected, Airmen are put through a grueling, eight-week training and must be able to have mental and physical toughness required to spin and toss a 12-pound weapon for a 15-minute performance. A drill team member is typically “performance ready” after six month of training.

The Drill Team trains five days a week and performs over 100 times a year at various venues all over the world.

To learn more about the USAF Honor Guard Drill Team, go to honorguard.af.mil.