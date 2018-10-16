Theatre to showcase ‘The S Word’

YELLOW SPRINGS — Antioch College is host a free and open-to-the-public screening of suicide prevention film, “The S Word,” 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at Little Art Theatre, 247 Xenia Ave.

The award-winning documentary from the filmmakers who created “Of Two Minds” aims to end silence around and bring focus to the issue of suicide. Following the screening, the college’s mental health counselor, a current Antioch student and a suicide survivor, will host a discussion about the film.

Sponsored by the 365 Project and Yellow Springs Human Relations Commission, Antioch College is hosting this free event to generate public discussion around suicide and suicide prevention. “The S Word” features powerful first-person testimony from suicide attempt survivors and families and loved ones affected by suicide completion. Director Lisa Klein examines suicide in its complexity and from the standpoint of personal experience, including perspectives from traditionally underrepresented populations, such as people of color.

This free screening is made possible by a generous donation by Dave and Julie Gribbin, parents of Matthew Walker Gribbin, an Antioch College student who died by suicide in 2007.

More information about the screening will be available on the Little Art Theatre’s website as well as Antioch College’s website. Questions about the movie and free screening can be directed to Nzingha Dalila, Antioch College mental health counselor, at ndalila@antiochcollege.edu.