WPCU announces community champions

BEAVERCREEK — Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc.’s (WPCU) Sunshine Community Fund announced the selection of three new 2018-19 Sunshine Community Champions: Artemis Domestic Violence Center, Homefull, and St. Vincent de Paul. The Sunshine Community Fund demonstrates WPCU’s commitment to the Miami Valley by fundraising throughout the year to support organizations dedicated to financially improving the lives of others in our area.

“Over the past six years, WPCU partner-employees have raised more than $900,000 to support various area organizations,” shared Tracy Szarzi-Fors, Wright-Patt Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. “The Sunshine Community Fund embodies the credit union’s mission of helping people through life.”

Each year, WPCU employees, vendors and other business partners join together to raise these funds. This year’s fundraising goal is $230,000 by June 30, 2019. Each Sunshine Community Champion was selected based on unique initiatives each organization wants to achieve and align with the credit union’s objective to foster financial well-being and safety.

– Artemis Domestic Violence Center will create a sustainable partnership with the Veterans Administration and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base by providing a confidential community advocate for survivors who have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV).

-Homefull will provide guidance to the underserved in inner-city urban areas to lead a self-sustaining life and help provide financial training to increase job stability.

– St. Vincent de Paul will fight homelessness impoverished communities by providing financial counseling and education in local neighborhoods.

The beneficiaries were chosen by an employee-led committee. The selection committee also participates in face-to-face candidate interviews and formal presentations of their overall organization as part of their evaluation.

“WPCU’s Sunshine Community Fund allows our employees to make a difference in the communities we serve by being a catalyst for strengthening our community and helping people become more successful,” said Szarzi-Fors.

WPCU’s Sunshine Community Fund was established in 2015 to positively impact those who live in the communities WPCU serves, with a specific focus in the following areas: financial education, financial programs/products/services, financial stability/recovery, and military troops, veterans and their families’ health and wellness programs.

The Sunshine Community Fund’s name was derived from Wright-Patt Credit Union’s “people helping people” philosophy that has been around since their beginning in the 1930s. Back then, times were hard for everyone and those who didn’t work didn’t get paid. Government workers on today’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base joined together to contribute 25 cents a pay period to help a fellow co-worker who was ill, and in need of financial support until he could return to work. Recognizing a good idea, they decided to continue the “Sunshine Fund,” a shoebox located in the nurse’s office to help one another during tough times. In 1932, the fund evolved into what is now known as Wright-Patt Credit Union.

For more information and details about Wright-Patt Credit Union’s community giving and sponsorship initiatives, visit WPCU.coop/SunshineCommunityFund.