JAMESTOWN — Parents attending conferences at Greeneview High School Oct. 11 had the opportunity to learn more than just how their kids were doing in class.

They could find out if their kids had things “Hidden in Plain Sight.”

Hidden in Plain Sight is an awareness program being used for the first time by the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties.

Courtesy of the Greene County Educational Service Center, a model bedroom was on display in which parents were invited to peruse and try to find hidden drugs and drug paraphernalia. In all, there were more than 60 items hidden in the small space that included a bed, a desk and clothes rack.

“It’s just prevention education,” said Emily Magoteaux, an Ohio certified prevention specialist with the Greene ESC.

The activity also included a presentation detailed resources for parents, and what items and behavior should be considered yellow and red flags, indicating parents need to take action.

“I was amazed at the clever ways youths can hide thing,” Greeneview Principal Neal Kasner said. “As Mrs. Magoteaux shared in the results from our student survey, the majority of our students live clean and healthy lifestyles. However, drug use extends throughout every socio-economic demographic and the knowledge offered certainly empowers parents to positively intervene in their children’s lives.”

Scott Halasz | Greene County News A Greeneview parent snoops around to see if anything is hidden in plain sight in a makeshift bedroom. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_DSC_6481.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News A Greeneview parent snoops around to see if anything is hidden in plain sight in a makeshift bedroom. There are several pieces of drug paraphernalia hidden in this desk setting. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_DSC_6483.jpg There are several pieces of drug paraphernalia hidden in this desk setting.