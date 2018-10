Kids learn STEM

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Community Library hosted Stem Discoveries for Kids Oct. 11, inviting local children to participate in a STEM-related activity.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Community Library hosted Stem Discoveries for Kids Oct. 11, inviting local children to participate in a STEM-related activity.

The activity highlighted construction. Participants were tasked with using tiles to create floors.