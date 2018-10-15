WPAFB displays fleet of snow equipment

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base 88th Air Base Wing Civil Engineering Group showcased its winter weather strength on the base flight line Oct. 3, presenting an array of trucks with brushes, shovels, solvents, and other inclement weather cleaners.

Ground crews drove the heavy equipment around the runway showing off distinctive qualities of each truck that is needed during the months of adverse weather.

“This is really a great opportunity for our folks who really keep our infrastructure together when we’re dealing with adverse weather, snow, sleet, or all of those things that might impact our installation,” said Col. Tom Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander. “We’re not only seeing the hardware, but we’re meeting the people who make sure this base is operational through all those situations.”

A variety of heavy duty trucks with attachments were exhibited and demonstrated for spectators.

A few of the parade highlights were the large High Speed Rollover, High Speed Broom, and the Ribbon Blower. These specialized pieces of equipment are used in distinct areas, while some are dual purposed and utilized throughout the year.

“The Ribbon Blower, High Speed Roll Over, and the High Speed Broom are all just for the flight line. Everything else, like Push Boxes are mainly for parking lots, then the regular plows are for the street and parking lots, like you would see out on the highway” stated Zachariah Shoumaker, equipment operator, 88th Civil Engineering Group.

Additional equipment showcased were the Push Boxes, regular plows for both the street and sidewalks.

Ground crews operate on what the environmental conditions will allow and what safety will dictate.

Crews say the job has its perks and they enjoy their work even with an operational runway that is more than 12,000 by 300 feet wide to clear.

“We’ve got a great band of people working in our civil engineering group,” said Sherman. “These are people who work for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and fall under the 88th Air Base Wing.”