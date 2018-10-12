Museum hosting spooktacular fun

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Learn aerospace principles through free Halloween-themed activities during Family Day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Visitors are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes, and those who participate in activities will receive goody bags.

Designed for children and adults of all ages, Family Day offers several hands-on opportunities for all to enjoy. This month, visitors will have a variety of aerospace stations to choose from, including a chance to learn about density by “bobbing” for apples, and an activity that teaches about sound waves with screaming cups and balloons. Participants also can try their hand at Halloween Skee-Ball and a jack-o-lantern cornhole game. These free activities will take place in the second and fourth buildings from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

“Storytime” begins at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the STEM Learning Node located in the Presidential Gallery. Preschool and primary-grade children are invited to listen to Halloween stories and then make a Halloween-themed craft to take home.

There will also be a Halloween-themed informational scavenger hunt available, and the afternoon Aerospace Adventure will allow visitors to build and fly a Halloween ring glider anytime between 1:30-3 p.m. in the event space in the second building.

The event is free and activities are designed for visitors of all ages. No advanced reservations are necessary. Call the Education Division at 937-255-4646 for additional information.