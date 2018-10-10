Gomez to perform with U.S. Band of Flight

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The United States Air Force Band of Flight is busy rehearsing with country artist Alexis Gomez for an upcoming free concert slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in the second building.

Gomez, a graduate of Centerville High School and Wright State University, was a semi-finalist on the hit show “American Idol” (Season 14). The multi-instrumentalist went on to compete as a finalist in “Nash Next” in 2016 and 2017, and has opened for artists such as Randy Hauser, Midland, Montgomery Gentry, Cassadee Pope, Clint Black and Old Dominion.

“As an artist I hope to be able to create music that people want to sing and listen to,” said Gomez. “I would also love to bring something a little different to Country music, which is where I hope to weave some of my Mexican heritage into my music.”

The United States Air Force Band of Flight, stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, presents more than 250 performances annually, providing quality musical products for official military functions and ceremonies as well as civic events and public concerts. Since its founding in 1942, the band has performed for presidents and vice presidents, visiting heads of state, cabinet officers, members of congress, U.S. and foreign military leaders, and millions of Americans and foreign citizens.

During the rehearsal, Gomez was impressed by the efficiency and talent of the Band of Flight.

“It is our great privilege to perform with and learn from Ms. Alexis Gomez,” Technical Sergeant Dustin Trimble, non-commissioned officer in charge of the Band of Flight said. “Our local community is so incredibly supportive of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and its total force Airmen. We have the opportunity to not only learn from a truly gifted and talented musician and performer, but to also honor and give back to our incredibly supportive community by performing with one of its very own. This show will be something truly special.”

Tickets are limited to four per person and may be obtained one of three ways. Requests can be made in person at the museum 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday or at the Air Force Band of Flight, Bldg 1420, Area A. Those who cannot make it in person may request tickets by visiting www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/upcoming/events/ or by calling 937-904-9881.