Families celebrate fall season

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Young’s Jersey Dairy hosted the 42nd Annual Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival Oct. 6-7, inviting local families to enjoy pumpkins galore in addition to a number of other seasonal activities, such as a corn maze, sweet treats, a wagon ride and more.

Families could also enjoy a cow-milking demonstration, observe donut-hole making, pumpkin painting or take a shot with the human-powered pumpkin launcher.

