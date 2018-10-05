Sargent named COV ambassador

XENIA — Greene County native Cathi Sargent wanted to give back to the Greene Medical Foundation after their help during her cancer fight and that led to her becoming the 2018 Circle of Victory (COV) Ambassador.

Sargent will be spokesperson for the COV Walk this Sunday, Oct. 7 and help advocate for the event before and after.

Every dollar raised through the fundraiser goes to underwrite cancer treatment, and help patients with medication, wigs, prostheses, and other financial burdens that occur.

“I became this year’s ambassador due in part to my Facebook posts of inspiration and positivity battling cancer,” said Sargent. “And in part, because I was recipient of support from COV for my treatment, I think it is important to pay it forward and give back to those who helped me and I have a very strong positive heart.”

Cathi Sargent, 46 was diagnosed with stage three, grade three intraductal carcinoma of the right breast in March. She found the lump herself and quickly began chemotherapy and then had the tumor removed by surgery.

“My progress went very well,” said Sargent who is also a family doctor. Her most recent PET scan was cancer free. She is currently taking preventative chemo with radiation to start in November.

“I knew deep down inside that everything was going to be OK as long as followed my doctor’s orders and I stayed strong and exercised. I never gave up and still am not,” she added.

Dr. Sargent lives with her two children, husband and “many animals” in Xenia. She lists the “many animals” as four rescue cats, three dogs, a bird, two bunnies, two guinea pigs and fish, all which helped in her healing process.

“One of our cats named Ginger became my chemo cat, she would lay on my lap kneading me on my bad chemo days,” she said.

Her love for animals doesn’t stop there as she is active in 4-H club as an advisor and secretary of the dog committee. Sargent also volunteers as Eucharist distributor at church and was a soccer coach.

“My family, community and church, all helped me as I had to step away from my volunteering to devote to my healing,” she said.

Sargent is originally from Fairborn, attended Mary, Help of Christians then Carroll High School. She completed undergraduate work at the University of Dayton and medical school at Ohio University. Her family practice is in Beavercreek.

Dr. Sargent acknowledges the Kettering Cancer Center for moving quickly within the week of her diagnostic biopsy. She also credits her success thanks to all the help her church, extended and immediate family has done to assist her through this journey.

“Cancer is a very expensive long disease,” she added. “My husband went with me to every appointment and stayed with me two weeks after surgery caring for my needs. He is my rock. My son stood by my side and made me dandelion tea daily to fight the cancer. My daughter gave up her free time and fun with her friends to be there to support me daily. I have been very blessed.”

The Circle of Victory Walk welcomes on-line registration through Saturday, October 6, and walk up registrations beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at Apple Country Farm Market, 2323 US Route 42. Opening ceremonies will begin just before the walk start at 2 p.m. The closing ceremony will follow the walk focusing on those who have lost their fight, those continuing their fight, and those have survived.

Registration is open day of for $30, or $25 online up to the Oct. 6 visit www.circleofvictory.kintera.org or call 937-352-2250 for more information.

Cathi Sargent looks forward to the upcoming Circle of Victory, “My mom says that when you give to others with your whole heart, kindness is returned to you.”