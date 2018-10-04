Parks host OPRA

BEAVERCREEK — Hosting both Region three and four of the Ohio Parks and Recreation (OPRA), Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) showcased its Russ Nature Reserve in Beavercreek during a brunch and tour of the 90-acre park located at the corner of Beaver Valley and Kemp Roads.

Nearly 90 individuals attended the gathering with park professionals from the greater-Dayton, greater-Cincinnati and greater-Columbus attending. Russ Nature Reserve currently offers hiking trails, tree identification trail, bee apiary, Nature PlayScape, high-fence gardens as well as a pond and is the site of the future Russ Event Center and free-standing flush toilet facilities. The Russ Event Center, which will be utilized as a multi-use venue center, is being created and renovated from the former private family home of Fritz and Dolores Russ, who donated the property to the Greene County Park District.

All renovations at Russ Nature Reserve are funded by proceeds from the GCP&T levy that was passed in 2015. For more information about Russ Nature Reserve or any GCP&T park site, contact the park agency at 937-562-6440 or email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.