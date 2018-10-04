Education Digest

Orrender attends AU

ASHLAND — Ashlynn Orrender of Kettering is a member of Newman Catholic Campus Ministry at Ashland University. Orrender is a 2017 graduate of Carroll High School.

Resident makes list

COLUMBUS — Columbus State Community College announced its summer dean’s list. Mitchell Dorsten of Fairborn and Virginia Rzesutock of Beavercreek were named to the dean’s list. To be named to the dean’s list a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Fairborn resident in production

ASHLAND — The Ashland University Department of Music is producing its 43rd Annual Madrigal Feaste slated for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 28-Dec. 2 in Redwood Hall. This year Fairborn resident, William Taylor, a sophomore theatre major will be in the cast as a madrigal player. Taylor is a 2017 graduate of Carroll High School.

AU honors program

ASHLAND — Kayla Neyra of Beavercreek is a member of Ashland University’s honors program. Neyra is majoring in forensic biology. She is the daughter Karen Neyra of Beavercreek. Neyra is a 2018 graduate of Beavercreek High School.

Locals enroll at MC

MARIETTA — Marietta College welcomed approximately 397 new students who are studying in one of the 49 majors for fall semester. Among those new students are: Cooper Chaffin of Fairborn is majoring in history and is a graduate of Greenon High School and Lauren Redfern of Bellbrook is majoring in sports medicine and is a graduate of Bellbrook High School.

KSU dean’s list

KENT — Kent State University announced its president’s list for superior academic achievement during the 2018 summer semester. Holly Brown of Xenia and Kristen Krammer of Dayton were both named to that list.

To qualify for the President’s List, full-time students must have an average in the semester of 4.00 and must have completed 15 or more letter-graded credit hours by the end of the semester.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.