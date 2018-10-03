Bike ride raises funds for local charities

YELLOW SPRINGS — The work of local volunteers and bike riding enthusiasts raised $96,400 to benefit four local charities through the Young’s Ice Cream Charity Bike Ride.

The four charities include The Alzheimer’s Association, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, United Rehabilitation Services and South Community Behavioral Services.

The Young’s Ice Cream Charity Bike Tour has donated $1,252,400 in total over the past 16 years. This ride has been called one of the best supported rides in Ohio.

The Young’s Ice Cream Charity Bike Ride is organized by a group of local volunteers. The ride starts and ends at Young’s Jersey Dairy, with 28-mile, 56-mile, 83-mile, 100-mile and 166-mile (two-day) options. Two-day participants stay overnight in great accommodations at Ohio Northern University.

Riders of all ages and abilities raise money for charity and have a good time riding the well-marked routes. Food and ice cream is provided to all volunteers and riders. Each charity provides volunteers to staff the rest stops along the route. Planning for the 17th Annual Young’s Ice Cream Charity Bike Ride on July 20 and 21, 2019 is underway.