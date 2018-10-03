A Pause for Peace

The Xenia Chrome Divas present a check to the FVPC.
Barb Slone | Greene County News
The Greene County Family Violence Prevention Center held its Pause for Peace rally at The Greene in Beavercreek Oct. 1. The event featured proclamations, a survivor’s story and other activities.
Family violence survivor Ashley tells her story.
Three students participate in the candle lighting ceremony.
The Xenia Chrome Divas present a check to the FVPC.
Barb Slone | Greene County News The Greene County Family Violence Prevention Center held its Pause for Peace rally at The Greene in Beavercreek Oct. 1. The event featured proclamations, a survivor’s story and other activities.
Family violence survivor Ashley tells her story.
Three students participate in the candle lighting ceremony.