FAA to present mixed-media artist

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Art Association will present mixed-media artist Jacqualine Sullivan during its November meeting.

The meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 at the Fairborn Central Building, 221 North Central Ave. at the rear of the building. Parking and entrance are located around and behind the former school building, now senior housing. The public is invited to attend and watch as she demonstrates her art techniques.

Sullivan’s mixed media, calligraphic and acrylic works have been shown in galleries and top juried art fairs nationwide. She pursues an element of adventure and discovery in her art seeking the truly unique results. In her work, she experiments with all types of textures, paints and materials.

In addition to her studio practice, Sullivan has been a teaching artists for 30 years. She loves teaching and inspiring creativity in others. She has taught workshops and lectured for top art retreats and art centers as well as art and calligraphy guilds throughout the United States and Canada. She has also served as faculty for several International Calligraphy Conferences.

“Seeing the joy in a student’s face when they create something that pleases them brings me joy,” Sullivan said in her artist statement. “I am grateful for the opportunities I have been given to inspire others to be creative. Mixed media, acrylic paints, calligraphy, bookbinding, and fiber arts — I have loved them all since I first discovered each medium.”

Sullivan was selected by The Golden Paint Company in 2013 to become certified as a Golden Artist Educator. She attended a national training program hosted by Golden in New Orleans.

Sullivan has published technique articles in Somerset Studio, Cloth Paper Scissors, Pages, and Astarte’s Mega-Zine. She has been profiled in many Calligraphic Journals and was honored as the cover artist in the Winter 2012 issue of “Alphabet,” the Journal for The Friends of Calligraphy in San Francisco. Sullivan has a best-selling DVD – Acrylics: Textures, Layers, and Metallics – published by Creative Catalyst Productions and has self-produced a series of three video art workshops on her most-requested studio techniques.

“Personal artistic development has been a lifeline as I work my way through the challenges life has brought,” Sullivan’s artist statement said. “My mixed media, book art, calligraphic and acrylic work has been shown in galleries and top juried art fairs nationwide. I believe that asking ‘what if?’ and keeping a spirit of adventure and discovery is important as I follow my creative path and attempt to make something original.”

For more information about the artist, visit her website at www.jacquelinesullivan.com.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532. Information courtesy of the Fairborn Art Association.

