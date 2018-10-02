166th Eastern District Association of Primitive Baptists

SPRING VALLEY — Ohio sister churches will host the 166 Annual Session of The Eastern District Association of Primitive Baptists. The event will be held 10 a.m. Oct. 4-7 for this session is at Clear Springs Primitive Baptist 2201 E. Centerville Road.

This marks the ninth time the meeting has been held in Ohio where there are only four churches belonging to The Eastern District Association of Primitive Baptists. The last meeting was held October 2012.

This year however Fairview Primitive Baptist of Bellbrook, Macedonia Primitive Baptist of Wilmington, Rose Chapel of West Carrollton and Clear Springs Primitive Baptist of Spring Valley decided to come together to form Ohio Sister Churches.

Clear Spring is providing the venue and members from all four churches are responsible for tending to all other needs as well as feeding everyone.

The motto or theme behind this years session is “Let Brotherly Love Continue.”

This year organizers are expecting 300 people per day. Since 1848 The Eastern District Association of Primitive Baptists have been one organized body with 37 total churches to date. There will also be evening services held at some of the other sister church locations.