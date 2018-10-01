Voter registration deadline is Oct. 9

XENIA — The deadline to register to vote in the Tuesday, Nov. 6 election is approaching.

Here’s what you need to know before voting:

Registering to vote

Residents who are not currently registered or need to update their voter registration information can do so online, in person or by mail. The deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

To qualify to register to vote, a person must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old on or before the general election day and an Ohio resident for at least 30 days. That person will need to provide Ohio’s driver’s license or Ohio identification card number, name, date of birth, address and last four digits of Social Security number.

Online: To register or update a name or address, residents can visit www.olvr.sos.state.oh.us or click a link at the bottom of the Greene County Board of Elections (BOE) webpage.

In person: Residents can also fill out a voter registration form at the Board of Elections (BOE), 551 Ledbetter Road. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The board will also be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9 to accept voter registrations.

The following are also designated areas for registration: Bureau of Motor Vehicles, county treasurer offices, Ohio Department of Health’s WIC offices, Ohio Department of Human Services (including county welfare, food stamps, and AFDC program offices), Ohio Department of Mental Health and its county hospitals, Ohio Department of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities and its county facilities, Ohio’s public/ vocational schools, Ohio’s Rehabilitation Services Commission and its county facilities, and public libraries.

By mail: Forms can also be found at the BOE webpage and must be received by the BOE or postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 9 in order to be valid.

Victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, rape or sexual battery can use a program called Safe at Home to apply for an address designated by the Secretary of State to serve as that person’s address to shield his or her residence address from public records, including the Statewide Voter Registration Database.

If a person registers or updates his or her information after the deadline, the change will apply for the next election.

Absentee voting

Voters whose registration is up-to-date can vote absentee by requesting an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots are the first votes counted on Election Night.

Requesting a ballot: Residents can download an Absentee Ballot Application from the Secretary of State’s website at bit.ly/2DzbSpF or obtain one from the BOE. The request must be received by the BOE no later than noon Saturday, Nov. 3 if by mail or by 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 if in person. Requesting in advance ensures sufficient time to receive and return a ballot.

Or, persons can request an absentee ballot by writing to the BOE including: name; signature; registered-to-vote address; date of birth; either Ohio’s driver’s license number or last four digits of Social Security number or copy of current and valid photo identification or utility bill/ bank statement/ paycheck/ government document that shows voter’s name and address. Also: a statement identifying election for which person is requesting an absentee ballot; a statement that person is a qualified elector; address in which ballot should be mailed.

Voters can check their absentee request status at the BOE website.

Voting by mail: After requesting a ballot, absentee ballots will be mailed to voters. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 5 in order to be counted.

Returning ballot in person: Absentee ballots can also be returned in-person to BOE before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Additional accommodations can be made for military and overseas voters and hospitalized voters or voters with a minor child in the hospital on Election Day. More information can be found at the Absentee Voting page of the Secretary of State’s website at bit.ly/2DzbSpF

Early voting

Residents can also vote early in person at the BOE.

Week 1: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 12

Week 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15 through Friday, Oct. 19

Week 3: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22 through Friday, Oct. 26; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27

Week 4: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 2; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4

Week of Election Day: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5

Voting on Election Day

Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6. Voters can check their voting information including polling location through the Voter Search on the Secretary of State’s website at https://bit.ly/2I7ccNE

Greene County Board of Elections (BOE) is located at 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia. Visit www.co.greene.oh.us/128/Board-of-Elections or contact 937-562-6170 for more information.