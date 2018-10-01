Spark Fairborn aims to ignite new businesses

FAIRBORN — Spark Fairborn, the city’s new kitchen incubator and co-working space, is now open to the public.

The space is meant to bring individuals who are interested in starting a food-based business outside of their homes and into a commercial kitchen to “test out” their ideas. Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller highlighted that Spark Fairborn not the final step possible businesses-to-be but instead serves as a space to grow and receive support as they become a business. The hope is that if the businesses start in Fairborn that they’ll stay in Fairborn so the city can generate new business start-ups.

Spark Fairborn includes cold storage, commercial ovens, storage space and more as part of its kitchen incubator. It also includes a co-working space for non-food related businesses, as well as a board room and podcast room. Individuals can become a member to utilize the space and prices for such are listed on its website at sparkfairborn.com.

