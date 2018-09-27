BREAKING NEWS: Train strike reported in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — The Greene County Coroner has been called to the scene of a possible train strike in Fairborn, today, Sept. 27, according to our partners WDTN 2.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. near Spangler Road.

Authorities confirm several crews are at the scene, including Fairborn Police and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Those crews responded to reports of a person hit by a train. No other information has been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.