Habitat receives 4-star rating

FAIRBORN – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton’s financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator, for the fourth consecutive year.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton is one of seven nonprofits in Greene and Montgomery Counties who earned this top rating and is the only nonprofit addressing the need for affordable housing.

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These accountability and transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders.

“Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton.”

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, visit them online at www.daytonhabitat.org.

“It’s important our donors trust that we’re using their donations wisely to further our mission of providing strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter to families in need,” said Norm Miozzi, executive director Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton. “Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters our strong governance and financial accountability. In short, you can trust that every dollar of your donation goes right to serving families.”