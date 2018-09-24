NMUSAF hosting Family Day

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Celebrate the beginning of the fall season while learning about the force that causes falling — gravity 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) related activities and demonstrations will take place in the second and fourth buildings and will allow those of all ages to experience the concept of gravity in a variety of situations including one station which invites participants to try on a real parachute and sit in an actual B-2 ejection seat.

“Storytime,” for preschool and primary-grade children, begins at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the STEM Learning Node in the Presidential Gallery. Participants will have the opportunity to create their own paper craft to take home.

Scott Rhoades, chief nursing officer from The Center for Aerospace Nursing Excellence, will make two special presentations describing his experience with freefall aboard a special flight, such as those used to train astronauts. These presentations will take place in the STEM Learning Node in the Global Reach Gallery at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

All activities are free and open to the public! No advanced reservations are necessary. Call the Education Division at 937-255-4646 for additional information.