Police pursuing robbery suspect

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver Nissan Altima.

Submitted photos The robbery suspect.


FAIRBORN — Fairborn Police said they are are pursing a suspect who is believed to have followed a victim from a business to perform a robbery at gunpoint.

Fairborn Police said the robbery suspect is a black male with facial hair. The robbery vehicle is believed to be a silver Nissan Altima, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident are urged to contact the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000.

