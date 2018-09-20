Fair unites employers, job seekers

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Ohio Means Jobs hosted its bi-annual job fair Sept. 19 at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

A number of employers and several job-seekers attended the job fair. It also included an opportunity to have a resume reviewed. Ohio Means Jobs officials said they would host the local job fair again in April 2019.