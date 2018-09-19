Flyzone welcomes marathon spectators

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
The Fairborn Flyzone welcomed marathon spectators Sept. 15 to downtown Fairborn. It included a free all-inclusive sign-making station, live entertainment, breakfast and coffee, seating and more.
Runners were greeted with cheers, signs and water.
