Flyzone welcomes marathon spectators

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Fairborn Flyzone welcomed marathon spectators Sept. 15 to downtown Fairborn. It included a free all-inclusive sign-making station, live entertainment, breakfast and coffee, seating and more.

The Fairborn Flyzone welcomed marathon spectators Sept. 15 to downtown Fairborn. It included a free all-inclusive sign-making station, live entertainment, breakfast and coffee, seating and more.

