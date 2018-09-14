Trustees discuss playground equipment

BATH TOWNSHIP – The Bath Township Park, 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road, will be receiving new playground equipment thanks to grant funding from Greene County Parks & Trails.

According to Bath Township Trustee Steve Ross, the county agency will be contributing $25,000 toward the park project. Ross said the new equipment would provide a safer play space for local children and meet the standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Township Road Supervisor Mike Rhoades first presented the proposed project to township trustees during the June 20 township meeting. At that time, Rhoades told trustees that he had consulted with Greg Hennecke, a risk management representative at the Hylant Group, who inspected the playground equipment and submitted his findings and recommendations.

“The playground equipment is about 20 years old and most of the equipment no longer meets safety standards for parks,” Rhoades said.

Faced with the costly task of replacing the equipment, township trustees extended an invitation to Jonathan Dobney, director of the GCP&T, to speak at the Aug. 1 township meeting. During his presentation, Dobney explained that taxes from a 5-year levy generates approximately $3.3 million annually for GCP&T. Each year, a portion of those monies are set aside for grants that are given to other entities, such as townships. Dobney also supplied the trustees with information about a company that sells commercial-grade playground equipment. The township trustees voted to formulate a plan of action, including applying for GCP&T grant funding.

During the Aug. 29 township meeting, Ross said GameTime, a playground equipment manufacturer, is offering up to 100 percent matching funds for new playground projects. The grant funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis through Wednesday, Oct. 31.

“If you spend $100,000 with this company, you receive a 50-percent discount. So, it is effectively a $50,000 grant which makes it affordable,” Ross said. “If we would take $40,000, plus the $25,000 from Greene County Parks & Trails, we would only have to spend another $35,000 to receive the 50-percent discount, as far as I know.”

Township Trustee Tom Pitstick inquired about the warranty that comes with the equipment, and Ross said he would have to ask that question during a meeting with company representatives.

Ross also reported during the Sept. 5 township meeting that he and Township Fiscal Officer Elaine Brown met with Robert and Grant Greiwe from DWA Recreation just prior to the township meeting. The company distributes GameTime playground equipment and will be submitting a project proposal to the township trustees that will include a cost breakdown.

Ross also pointed out that an installation fee, which consists of 22 percent of the total cost, would be added to the project cost. The trustees also discuss the need to seek bids for the project if the costs reach $40,000.

The Bath Township Board of Trustees will meet again in regular session 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. All township meetings are open to the public and are held at the township office building, 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road.

By Linda Collins For the Fairborn Daily Herald

