ODE releases state report cards

FAIRBORN — The Ohio Department of Education released its annual report cards Sept. 13 revealing test scores earned by Fairborn City Schools during the 2017-2018 school year.

The ODE introduced district overview as an additional category this year which includes “specific marks of performance, called measures, within broad categories called components. They receive grades for up to 10 measures and six components,” according to the ODE website. Fairborn City Schools received a D in the new category.

The achievement category on the state report card “represents whether student performance on state tests met established thresholds and how well students performed on tests overall,” according to the ODE website which added that a “new indicator measures chronic absenteeism.” FCS received a D in the category. It received a D in 2016-2017.

The progress category, according to the Ohio Department of Education, measures “the growth that all students are making based on their past performances.” Fairborn City Schools received an F in the category.

Gap closing “shows how well schools are meeting the performance expectations for our most vulnerable students in English language arts, math, graduation and English language proficiency,” according to the Ohio Department of Education. Fairborn City Schools earned a B in the category. It received an F in 2016-2017.

Graduation rate measures the percentage of students who successfully finished high school with a diploma within four-to-five years. Fairborn City Schools earned a C in the category. It earned a B in 2016-2017.

The Ohio Department of Education’s improving at-risk K-3 readers category “looks at how successful the school is at improving at-risk K-3 readers.” Fairborn City Schools received a D in the category. It received a C in 2016-2017.

The report card additionally includes a prepared for success category. According to the Ohio Department of Education, it examines how well-prepared Ohio students are for future opportunities, whether training in a technical field, going to work or attending college. Fairborn City Schools received an F in the category. It earned a D in 2016-2017.

A statement from the district was not available as of press time.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.