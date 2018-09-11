Dawn Patrol to feature hands-on events

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 2018 World War I Dawn Patrol Rendezvous will not only allow visitors to see great flying action from the early years of aviation, but also includes many other attractions and free interactive educational programs that provide a hands-on experience for the entire family, Saturday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 23 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Along with the full-scale aircraft, the event includes period re-enactors in a war encampment setting; era automobiles on display and participating in a parade, flying exhibitions by WWI radio-controlled aircraft; guest speakers, a collector’s show for WWI items, and merchandise for sale.

Fourteen presentations from WWI authors will take place on the hour throughout the weekend beginning with “Banfield,” by Jim Wilberg at 10 a.m. Saturday, and ending with “Junkers Aircraft” by Colin Owers at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Popular hands-on educational activities will return, such as Buckeye Gamers in Flight’s WWI giant board game, “Wings of Glory,” which provides participants with a better understanding of the war in Europe and the number of countries involved, and Aces Over Wright Field’s aircraft computer simulators for those who want the experience of flying a WWI aircraft.

The museum’s education division will invite those at the event to learn about trajectory by playing a game that challenges participants to hit a target while compensating for wind and gravity. There will also be a trivia game on the museum’s WWI exhibits located inside the museum towards the end of the WWI Gallery.

Food trucks will also be available from 10 a.m. t0 4 p.m. each day including A Cut Above, Dayton Urban BBQ, El Meson, Food on the Run, Lilia’s Outside Café, and TJ Nice Cream. Cumberland Kettle Corn will also be available for purchase.

Gates will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Visitors may reach the event site by coming through the “Spinning Road Gate,” located at the intersection of Airway and Spinning Roads (Joe Greene Way), or driving through the main museum gate on Springfield Street and following the signs that lead to the event area. Portions of the event are weather dependent. Visit the museum’s website at www.nationalmuseum.af.mil for the latest updates.

The 2018 WWI Dawn Patrol Rendezvous will be the eleventh event offered by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and the Great War Aeroplanes Association. The last WWI Dawn Patrol Rendezvous took place in fall 2016.

In addition to the flying event, the museum has launched a WWI anniversary page on its website. Through 2018, a WWI-related artifact will be featured, along with links to other online resources. Visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Collections/FeaturedAccessions.aspx to learn more.