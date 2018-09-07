Roaming writing workshop to take place in YS

YELLOW SPRINGS — Local writers are invited to join “Retreat to the Springs!” which aims to give them a break from the world to focus on their words.

During “Retreat to the Springs!” attendees will receive instruction from Ohio writers Ann Hagedorn, who will highlight narrative nonfiction; Donna MacMeans, who will focus on romance; Jason Sanford, who writes scifi/fantasy; and Valerie J. Lewis Coleman, who is self-publishing. At the retreat, individuals will learn the strategies and tactics of being a successful, published author. Participants will have the opportunity to sign up for an optional one-on-one manuscript critique. The retreat fee of $195 covers instruction on Friday evening, all day Saturday, and Sunday morning. One-on-one manuscript critiques cost an additional $25 per critique.

It is slated for Friday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 28 at the John Bruan Community Center. Individuals must be registered by Sunday, Sept. 30 and can do so by visiting https://tinyurl.com/Retreat2theSprings. For more information, visit WendyonWriting.com.

Ann Hagedorn is the award-winning author of “The Invisible Soldiers: How America Outsourced Our Security” and four previous books: “Wild Ride,” “Ransom,” “Beyond the River” and “Savage Peace: Hope and Fear in America, 1919.” “Invisible Soldiers” won the 2015 Ohioana Book Award for nonfiction. She has been a staff writer for “The Wall Street Journal,” “The New York Daily News” and “The San Jose Mercury News.” She has taught writing at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, Xavier University and Miami University. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Denison University, an master of science in journalism from Columbia University and an honorary doctorate in humane letters from Denison. Learn more about Hagedorn at www.annhagedorn.com.

Donna MacMeans is the winner of the prestigious Golden Heart from Romance Writers of America in 2006 and has since written sensuous historical romance for Berkley (an imprint of Penguin Random), romantic suspense for a small press and indie published fun paranormals just for her. She has won the Romantic Times Reviewers Choice Award for Historical Love and Laughter. She received the 2013 RWA Service Award and the 2014 RWA Pro Mentor award for her work with unpublished writers. She has taught workshops for the Nora Roberts Institute, the Writer’s Boot camp for RT, The Thurber House, the Antioch Genre Fiction day, several libraries, several RWA conventions and numerous RWA chapters. Contact her at www.DonnaMacMeans.com.

Jason Sanford is an award-winning short story author and an active member of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America. Sanford has published more than a dozen stories in the “British SF magazine Interzone,” which also devoted a special issue solely to his fiction. Other publications include multiple stories in Asimov’s Science Fiction along with stories in Year’s Best SF, The Year’s Best Science Fiction and Fantasy, Analog, InterGalactic Medicine Show, Beneath Ceaseless Skies and other magazines and anthologies. Jason is a two-time finalist for the Nebula Award, a three-time winner of the Interzone Readers’ Poll, and the recipient of a Minnesota State Arts Board Fellowship. His stories have also been named to the Locus Recommended Reading Lists along with being translated into a number of languages including Chinese, Spanish, French, Russian, Polish, Hungarian, Italian, and Czech. Jason co-founded the literary journal storySouth, through which he ran the annual Million Writers Award for best online fiction. His critical essays and book reviews have been published in SF Signal, The New York Review of Science Fiction, The Pedestal Magazine and other places. He also writes a monthly column for the Czech SF magazine XB-1. His website is www.jasonsanford.com.

Valerie J. Lewis Coleman serves experts and professional speakers to magnify and monetize their message by publishing quality books. She co-founded the Dayton Book Expo, the city’s premiere book event. As a best-selling author and award-winning publisher, Lewis has helped thousands of aspiring authors navigate self-publishing. With more than 15 years of experience in the book business, this expert divulges industry secrets on avoiding the top five mistakes made by new authors, pricing a book to sell and identifying dishonest publishers. Her presentation and knowledge of the business saves thousands of dollars, hours of research and frustration by making publishing quick, easy and affordable. Learn more at PenOfTheWriter.com, QueenVPublishing.com or by calling 888-802-1802.

Wendy Hart Beckman is an award-winning freelance writer, editor, and author. She has published nine nonfiction books, as well as more than 300 articles in print and online. She has a master of arts in English, with a concentration in editing and publishing and a graduate certificate in professional writing. She has taught at the University of Cincinnati, Miami University and Sinclair Community College, and has owned her own writing and editing business, Beckman Communications, since 1994. She frequently speaks at writers’ workshops and retreats, including the Antioch Writers’ Workshop and the Midwest Writers Workshop. She will serve as the facilitator at the retreat. Follow her at www.wendyonwriting.