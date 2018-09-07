McCarthy campaign to hold event

BEAVERCREEK — The people with Kim McCarthy campaign will hold a special fundraising event 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 at The Wandering Griffin Brewery & Pub, located at 3725 Presidential Drive.

The event will feature a short presentation by Kim McCarthy, candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives for the 73rd District, who will offer an overview of the status of the campaign.

Joining McCarthy will be special guest speaker Brigid Kelly, Ohio House assistant minority whip, and co-sponsor of Ohio House Bill 440, which calls for universal health coverage for all Ohioans. Also speaking will be Dr. Katherine Lambes of SPAN Ohio, an organization which advocates for a single payer health system in Ohio. These speakers will explain how single payer is feasible, and why it is desirable for Ohioans.

The event will feature musical performances by Michael and Sandy Bashaw, accompanied by veteran folk and Americana musician Rick Good.