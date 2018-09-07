Dayton man sentenced in crime with 14-year-old

DAYTON — William Sparks, 66, of Dayton, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 108 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release for traveling interstate with the intent of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Benjamin C. Glassman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Angela L. Byers, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division and Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer announced the sentence imposed yesterday evening by U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice.

According to the Statement of Facts in this case, Sparks traveled from Ohio to Kentucky in May 2017 to engage in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl. Sparks met the victim when she was a young girl, as an acquaintance of the girl’s mother, and began a sexual relationship with the child.

Sparks cultivated a relationship with the minor and took her on trips to Indiana and Kentucky. Once in these states, he committed various sexual acts against her. He molested the girl repeatedly at various places and also provided her alcohol or promised her small amounts of cash if she was a “good girl.”

“The defendant’s role as a father figure to his victim makes this crime particularly egregious,” U.S. Attorney Glassman said.

Sparks pleaded guilty in November 2017.

U.S. Attorney Glassman commended the investigation of this case by the FBI and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Assistant United States Attorney Brent Tabacchi, who is representing the United States in this case.