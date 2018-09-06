Local teachers awarded for STEM education

FAIRBORN — The Ohio Academy of Science has selected 61 Ohio schools and 672 teachers — including those from the Fairborn City School District — to receive The Governor’s Thomas Edison Awards for Excellence in STEM Education and Student Research for their accomplishments during the 2017-2018 school year.

Each school will receive a special Governor’s Award certificate, and each teacher will receive a complementary membership to The Ohio Academy of Science.

The Technology Division of the Ohio Development Services Agency funded the program. The criteria for the Thomas Edison Award for Excellence are to conduct a local science fair with twelve or more students,; qualify two or more of these students for one of the Academy’s 17 district science days; have students participate in at least one or more youth science opportunities beyond the classroom such as State Science Day, Buckeye Science and Engineering Fair, Science Olympiad, B-Wiser, visits to museums, mentorship programs, and extended field trips and other structured STEM-related youth activities; and convince external STEM professionals how and to what extent the school’s program met the Academy’s definition of STEM education.

The Ohio Academy of Science defines STEM education as both the mastery and integration of science technology, engineering, and mathematics for all PK-12 students. It incorporates scientific inquiry and technological design through student-focused, project-based curricula to develop skills of communication, teamwork/collaboration, creativity/innovation, critical thinking and problem solving. First established in 1985, the Governor’s Thomas Edison Awards recognizes Ohio schools and teachers who stimulate scientific student research and technological design and extend opportunities beyond traditional classroom activities.

“These schools and teachers clearly promote and encourage student-focused, inquiry-based, science research,” said Michael E. Woytek, the Academy’s CEO. “Each of the awardees demonstrates a commitment to providing hand s-on learning experiences beyond the traditional classroom setting, and they value the rigor of competing at District and State Science Day.”

The Fairborn City School District teachers selected for the award are all from Baker Middle School and include Rick O’Bleness, Tiffany Andrews, Carrie Bell, Sonya Walker, Dwight Bartlett, Beverly Stambaugh, Jeff Barr and Chris Henson.