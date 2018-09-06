US Route 42 lane closures scheduled

XENIA — Culvert work will require various lane and shoulder closures on north and south US Route 42.

Lane and shoulder closures will on US 42 from Pekin Road in Warren County to Clear Springs Road in Greene County. Closures will be daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as of now through Friday, Sept. 28. Traffic will be maintained.

Arrow boards and/or signs are in place to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and restrictions. All work is contingent upon the weather.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information check www.OHGO.com.