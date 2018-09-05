Teleperformance donating school supplies

FAIRBORN — Teleperformance of Fairborn is working alongside anti-hunger organization Feed the Children to provide children with backpacks filled with school supplies, essentials and snacks in preparation for the new school year.

The partners will come together to build and deliver an estimated 7,750 backpacks to children across the US.

Each backpack will provide a child with a variety of supplies such as notebooks, folders, glue sticks, crayons, pens and pencils. They will also be given essentials to help with hygiene and bolster self-esteem.

With the cost of supplies increasing more than 80 percent over the course of a decade, and limited education funds, many families struggle to send their children to school with the proper materials needed to learn and grow in the classroom. To the children living in poverty across the U.S., it is more than a backpack. It is a vehicle that can set them on the path to success for a better future.

“We are excited to work with Feed the Children to support our local communities,” said Brad Williams, Teleperformance managing director of operations. “In our joint effort, we hope to provide children with the much-needed support for their education and confidence to succeed in the new year.”

Teleperformance and Feed the Children have planned multiple events across the country with local partners to help provide families with food and essentials, as well as help offset the cost of school supplies. Together, they will deliver backpacks to 31 communities including the City of Fairborn.

“At Feed the Children, we believe that education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty,” said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. “With the help of Teleperformance, we can provide a brighter future to children and help create a world where no child goes to bed hungry.”