Local libraries announce programs

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of August. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The following library programs are planned:

Bellbrook

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. To register for programs call 937-352-4004.

Tuesday Crochet & Knit Group for adults, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25. Bring a project and drop in for craft and conversation.

Wednesday Morning Story Time, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26.

Books & Babies, 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27. Stories, music, and early literacy activities.

Teen Advisory Group, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6. TAG is a group of teen volunteers who oplan and lead programs and do other volunteer projects.

Library 2.0, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6. The library has a new catalog and website. Learn the tips and tricks of the new system. All ages are welcomed, but children need to be accompanied by an adult. Registration required.

Bookworms Book Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10. A book club just for you in first grade. Word games, stories and early literacy activities.

Memorable Monday Craft for adults, 6-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10. Relive your childhood with a throwback craft. Registration required.

Scratch Music, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11. Take your first steps into coding while creating a melody. Registration required.

Cedarville

Cedarville Community Library is located at 20 S. Miller St. To register for programs call 937-352-4006.

Tech Assistance for adults, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4. Are you curious about ebooks, audiobooks, or other digital media? Stop in with your tablet, eReader, or laptop for an informal help session.

Afterschool Fun for ages 6-11, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6. After school activities which include games and crafts.

Trivia Night at Beans-n-Cream for adults, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6 at Beans-n-Cream, 65 N. Main St. Trivia night.

Needlework Circle for adults, 6-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 17. Bring your own project and supplies and enjoy working in the company of other yarn crafters.

Local Author Open House for adults, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. Meet and talk with local author and professional organizer, Lori Firsdon. Refreshments.

Cedarville Friends of the Library Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Library is located at 86 Seaman Drive. To register for programs call 937-352-4005.

Crafters Night Out for adults, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25. Join other crafters as they work on various projects.

Quilting 9-Patch Potholders for adults, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5. We will be making 9-patch quilted potholders. Sewing machines will be provided. Registration required.

Midnight Ride of Paul Revere for ages 10 and up, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11. Paul Revere, in full period costume, visits the Jamestown Library.

Fourth Grade Book Club, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13. Join our book club and get the book for next month. Snacks provided.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

Art in the Library for ages 7 and up, 3-4p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4. After school and be creative with Ms. Janet. Snacks provided.

Baby Song & Rhyme Time for ages 3 with adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26.

Watercolor Expressions: Laura Norris for adults, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5. Listen to classical music while painting a watercolor background, and then add tangled designs with Sharpie markers. Registration required.

Anime Club for grades 6 and up, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6.

Planner Enthusiasts Unite for adults, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6. This month will be our swap month. Bring your supplies that you are done with and want to get rid of. Swap with whatever goodies you find at the meeting.

Preschool Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28.

Roald Dahl Day Movie for ages 6 and up 3-4:45 p.m Tuesday, Sept. 11. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory with popcorn, chocolate, and drinks will be provided.

YS Community Read: In Pursuit of Memory: The Fight Against Alzheimer’s for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11. Facilitated by leaders in the Dementia-Friendly Yellow Springs project.

Craft Night﹘Shrinky Dink Magnets, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12. Yellow Springs Artist JoAnn McKee will show you how to make Shrinky Dink Magnets. Registration required.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.