Fairborn to recognize 9/11

FAIRBORN — Vowing that “we will never forget,” the City of Fairborn will conduct is 17th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony beginning 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 on the front lawn at Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness, 506 W. Xenia Drive.

The ceremony, emceed by Fairborn Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matt Owen, will include the presentation of the colors by the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard, followed by an invocation by American Legion Champlain Kevin Knepp and welcoming comments by Mayor Paul Keller.

Guest speaker will be Col David E. Shahady USAF. Col. Shahady is an emergency preparedness liaison officer for Michigan and FEMA Region V reporting to Air Combat Command, AFNORTH, national emergency and security preparedness.

The American Legion Post 526 will perform a rifle salute to fallen comrades and play Taps. Retired Sergeant Del Braund from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office will conclude the event with playing of the bagpipes.

The United States Air Force Band of Flight’s Spirit of Freedom will also be performing at this year’s ceremony. The Spirit of Freedom, formerly know as Wright Brass, are active duty musicians in the United States Air Force who perform at military ceremonies on and off base, the ensemble entertains public audiences throughout the state of Ohio.

The City of Fairborn received a steel artifact in March 2011 from one of New York’s Twin Towers which has been incorporated into a monument serving as a constant reminder of that fateful day in 2001 to commemorate the almost 3,000 people who were victims of the terrorists’ attacks. The monument is to serve as a connection not only to first responders, as well as those who were lost on the planes and in the towers but also to the men and women who serve now, have served or made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The ceremony is open to the public with parking available at the Eagles lodge across the street from Calamityville.