Conference to address social capital

YELLOW SPRINGS — EF Hutton Inc., has opened free, public registration for the EF Hutton Talks Conference Series: Social Capital, Saturday, Oct. 20 at Antioch College.

The conference will cover issues surrounding changes in social capital due to social media and the devaluation of individual users and the content they provide.

“This is the new social capital. The value of users’ time and creativity will result in $25 billion of ad revenue going to major companies like Facebook and Google this year,” said Chris Daniels, CEO of EF Hutton Inc. “Users do not yet realize any of the monetary benefits generated from their online activity. This session of the EF Hutton Talks Conference Series will dig deeper into this topic.”

Because social change is at the core of this series, the location for this event is perfectly in line with the content, the campus of Antioch College, in Yellow Springs. The conference runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Antioch campus, 1 Morgan Place.

The EF Hutton Talks Conference Series is designed to shed a national spotlight on specific issues in a wide range of socioeconomic topics affecting Americans in the digital age. The overall goal is to bring together thought leaders and business executives from industries like social networking, data security and personal finance to define and discuss problems and potential solutions to issues like user rights, privacy, the U.S. savings crisis and more. Each conference will address topics through panel discussions, keynote speakers and breakout sessions.

Registration is free and open to the public but seating is limited. To register and for full details including a complete schedule of the sessions in this exclusive conference, visit conference.efhutton.com.