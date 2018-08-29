Posted on by

Buzz buzz

,

Russ house fills for honey harvest

Adelaide Williams, 5, checks out some bees with her magnifying glass.

Adelaide Williams, 5, checks out some bees with her magnifying glass.


Isabella Rodriguez, 4, rolls a beeswax candle.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News Visitors joined Greene County Parks & Trails and Greene County Beekeepers Aug. 25 at Russ Nature Reserve in Beavercreek for a honey harvest. Participants checked out an observation hive, rolled beeswax candles, bought local honey and shopped with Bella’s Bee Supply and Berns Garden Center for pollinator-friendly plants. Pictured, Cedarville beekeeper Stewart Kroh, 10, demonstrates the process of extracting honey off a comb.


Tom Davidson, treasurer of Greene County Beekeepers, picks up a frame.


Adelaide Williams, 5, checks out some bees with her magnifying glass.

Isabella Rodriguez, 4, rolls a beeswax candle.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Visitors joined Greene County Parks & Trails and Greene County Beekeepers Aug. 25 at Russ Nature Reserve in Beavercreek for a honey harvest. Participants checked out an observation hive, rolled beeswax candles, bought local honey and shopped with Bella’s Bee Supply and Berns Garden Center for pollinator-friendly plants. Pictured, Cedarville beekeeper Stewart Kroh, 10, demonstrates the process of extracting honey off a comb.

Tom Davidson, treasurer of Greene County Beekeepers, picks up a frame.

Adelaide Williams, 5, checks out some bees with her magnifying glass.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/08/web1_MagnifyingGlass.jpgAdelaide Williams, 5, checks out some bees with her magnifying glass.

Isabella Rodriguez, 4, rolls a beeswax candle.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/08/web1_RollingCandle.jpgIsabella Rodriguez, 4, rolls a beeswax candle.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Visitors joined Greene County Parks & Trails and Greene County Beekeepers Aug. 25 at Russ Nature Reserve in Beavercreek for a honey harvest. Participants checked out an observation hive, rolled beeswax candles, bought local honey and shopped with Bella’s Bee Supply and Berns Garden Center for pollinator-friendly plants. Pictured, Cedarville beekeeper Stewart Kroh, 10, demonstrates the process of extracting honey off a comb.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/08/web1_Stewart.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News Visitors joined Greene County Parks & Trails and Greene County Beekeepers Aug. 25 at Russ Nature Reserve in Beavercreek for a honey harvest. Participants checked out an observation hive, rolled beeswax candles, bought local honey and shopped with Bella’s Bee Supply and Berns Garden Center for pollinator-friendly plants. Pictured, Cedarville beekeeper Stewart Kroh, 10, demonstrates the process of extracting honey off a comb.

Tom Davidson, treasurer of Greene County Beekeepers, picks up a frame.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/08/web1_TomDavidson.jpgTom Davidson, treasurer of Greene County Beekeepers, picks up a frame.
Russ house fills for honey harvest