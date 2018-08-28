Library promotes community

The library will host Books and Beer from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1 at Ceasar Creek Vineyard, 962 Long Road in Xenia. Ticket prices include one beer or one glass of wine and food with proceeds benefitting the Dolly Parten Imagination Library. Musical entertainment for the event will be provided by Reyna Spears. For more information, visit booksandbeer.org.

The library will soon be upgrading its bathrooms to include a “fresher” look and more handicapped accessible items. It is also partnering with the City of Fairborn to expand its handicapped parking spaces, as well as a wheelchair ramp.

The local library recently parntered with Greene County Public Health to giveaway excersise bands and host a display of fitness-related reading materials.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Community Library was recently upgraded to include do-it-yourself check-out stations. Patrons can now scan their selected books and library cards to check out materials. A librarian is still available at the desk to help if needed.

