Ride to remember 9/11, honor fallen

FAIRBORN — A fleet of 1,000 vehicles will make their way through Fairborn and neighboring communities to remember 9/11 and honor the fallen during the Never Forget 9/11 Police & Fire Road Route 2018.

Beginning at noon Sunday, Sept. 9, a convoy of motorcycle and four-wheeled vehicles will take off from the National Museum of the United States Air Force and will travel through Riverside, Fairborn, Huber Heights, Vandalia, Tipp City, West Milton, Union, Englewood, Clayton and Trotwood. Firetrucks, along with emergency vehicles, will start riders off on an escort through the different cities. As riders approach each city, the emergency vehicles will pull off and the next city will join the escort vehicles through ten cities.

Four funeral cars with American flags draped over caskets to honor fallen firefighters, EMS, police, military and fellow citizens, will follow the fleet. Each car is donated from different funeral homes from the north, east, west and south side of Dayton to unite the people.

The ride will end at approximately 3 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, Trotwood.

Event organizers hope the event allows individuals to recall the memory and heroism of 9/11 and refresh that history in the minds of local children.

Questions may be addressed to event organizer Jeff Cottrell at 937-776-9111 or at Jeff@ScreenWorks.us. Information is also available on the event’s Facebook page which can be found by searching “Never Forget 9/11.”

