Yellow Springs fire victim identified

YELLOW SPRINGS — A fire on the 1400 block of Glen View Road in Yellow Springs Aug. 24 left one individual dead.

The Greene County Coroner identified 26-year-old Trevor Nared of Yellow Springs as the victim of a fire that took place Aug. 24 on the 1400 block of Glen View Road in Yellow Springs, according to our news partners at WDTN.

The news station also reported that the coroner’s office has not released an official cause of death.

WDTN additionally reported that Miami Township Assistant Fire Chief Denny Powell said one female was transported from the scene to Soin Medical Center due to smoke inhalation before she was transported again to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. The news station additionally reported that there were no smoke detectors present in the home.

Scarlett Biggs said she and a friend were driving down the road when they noticed smoke coming from behind the home. They initially thought the homeowners were barbecuing when they realized that the house was on fire. Biggs said the driver then parked the car in the middle of the street and dialed 9-1-1 as they ran up to the front of the house.

Biggs said the living room window had already cracked. They knocked on windows that were cool to the touch along the right side of the house until they heard someone yell “help.” They tried locating where the yelling was coming from when they made their way to the back of the house where a privacy fence is in place.

By this time, Dr. Jeff Romig and his wife, Connie, heard the yelling and called 9-1-1. They made their way to the yard from their home next door.

Biggs said the privacy fence locked from the inside, but she was able to hop over it where she found an elderly female crawling out from the back door. She added that the elderly female has trouble walking or standing. The female told Biggs and Romig that her disabled grandson was still inside.

Romig then soaked a sweater Biggs was wearing with a water hose, put it over his head and tried breaking into the house. He said he couldn’t get but a few feet inside because the smoke had created “a black wall.” He then smashed three windows to continue trying to rescue the male victim which caused smoke to billow out.

Four other males in an unmarked painter van then rolled up to the scene and also tried to help, according to Biggs. Romig said he then went into the garage, where he tried getting the car outside to prevent an explosion. He was later told that the male victim was on oxygen tanks.

Romig and Biggs said the elderly female kept trying to run back inside. She was later taken away on a stretcher in an emergency vehicle. One dog and one cat made it out, but according to Biggs and Romig, other pets did not make it out.

Police and fire crews worked to treat victims and put the fire out.

Fire crews included Miami Township Fire Rescue, Cedarville Township, Xenia Township and Hustead Township. Vectren and the Yellow Springs electric division was also spotted on scene.

