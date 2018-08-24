Local watercolor artists honored

GREENE COUNTY — A number of local artists will have a watermedia painting selected for Watercolor Ohio 2018, the 41th Annual Juried Ohio Watercolor Society Exhibition, at the Florence O’Donnell Wasmer Gallery at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, Ohio.

Artists include Yuki Hall, of Beavercreek; Sharon Stolzenberger and Connie Gifford, of Kettering; Shirlee Bauer, of West Carrollton; Leonard Williams, of Waynesboro; Libby Rudolf, of Yellow Springs; Trish Mckinney, of New Carlisle; David Yeamans, of Springboro; Lori Meyer, of Covington; Aileen Cave, of Springfield; Jan Holladay Scheuber, of Hamilton; and Jean Vance, of Oxford.

The exhibition will open Friday, Sept. 14 and run through Friday, Oct. 26. An opening reception by the Ohio Watercolor Society will be held starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.

Sponsored by the Ohio Watercolor Society, a non-profit fine arts organization, this highly-competitive juried show annually attracts entries from the entire state of Ohio and areas along its boundaries. Chosen for the exhibition were 79 paintings from 258 entries submitted by 163 artists. A nationally recognized juror from outside Ohio juries the show. This year’s juror of selection and awards was Robbie Laird of Lake Almanor, California. Laird is an innovative artist and teacher whose watercolor paintings have earned national and international recognition and awards. As president of the National Watercolor Society, and, for 12 years, the director of the Kanuga Watermedia Workshops held each spring in North Carolina, Laird has an extensive background with arts organizations and art education.

An exhibition of works including all of the award winners will tour the state of Ohio following the conclusion of the full exhibition at Ursuline College. More than 350 Ohio artists are signature or associate members of the Ohio Watercolor Society, which was established in 1978 to further the stature of aqueous painting as a major art medium and to assist in the education of Ohio artists and the general public.