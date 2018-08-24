Greene County News Digest

Special library board meeting

BEAVERCREEK — The Board of Trustees of the Greene County Public Library will hold a special meeting 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24 at the Beavercreek Community Library to discuss a bid recommendation for remodeling at the Fairborn Community Library.”

GED prep classes

XENIA — For those interested in improving their job prospects or starting college, free GED prep and skills upgrade classes are being held at Ohio Means Jobs – Greene County, 581 Ledbetter Road. Morning, afternoon, and evening sessions are available now. Call 937-562-6071 or 937-854-6287 for more information.

Card party fundraiser

XENIA — The Greene County Homemakers for Community Education will host their fall card party benefit 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6 at the Greene County Fairgrounds Buckeye Room. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bring cards and games. Food and drinks will be provided. Cost $6 at the door. Door prizes will be awarded. Profits go toward the Jean McClellan Scholarship Fund for area high school seniors. The 2018 winner was Taylor Seitner of Bellbrook.

Candidates forum

BEAVERCREEK — The League of Women Voters will host a candidate forum for candidates in the 73rd, 74th districts and contested races in Greene County 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9 at the Beavercreek Township Fire Department, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Commissioners meetings

XENIA — The commissioners meet 1 p.m. every Thursday at the board’s offices at 35 Greene St. When there is a holiday or a scheduling conflict the board meets that week at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Auditor’s office meetings

XENIA — The Greene County Budget Commission and the Greene County Board of Revision will hold a meeting 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday in the Greene County Auditor’s Conference Room.

Library board meetings

GREENE COUNTY — The library board meets on the second Wednesday of each month, except during the month of August when there is no meeting. The Greene County Public Library system is available at www.greenelibrary.info. The library system consists of seven community locations: Beavercreek, Jamestown, Cedarville, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Xenia and Bellbrook.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek parks

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District’s regular meetings are held 7 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month, at the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Center, 2751 Washington Mill Road.

Minimalists to meet

YELLOW SPRINGS — Dayton Minimalists meet 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at the John Bryan Center, Yellow Springs.

Supervisor meeting

XENIA — The Greene Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold its monthly board meetings 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the District’s office, 1363 Burnett Drive. For additional information call the district office at 937-372-4478.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

