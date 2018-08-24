Posted on by

WIC women support breastfeeding awareness


Submitted photo The ladies of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program proudly display their themed shirts for Breastfeeding Awareness Month 2018 in front of the new Greene County Public Health facility. Pictured: Tonja Lively, WIC Director; Elizabeth Varvel; Mindy Saunders; Tish Faler; Jamee Wellman; Joleen Channels; Nancy Cohen; Joyce Price and Karen Burchfield.

XENIA — August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month in Ohio.

According to Greene County Public Health officials, research suggests that breastfeeding is a key modifiable factor for disease for both mothers and infants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that Ohio’s 2016 breastfeeding initiation rate of 77.7 percent ranks 38th in the nation.

For this year’s Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Ohio adopted the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) theme: Breastfeeding, Foundation of Life. This theme focuses on breastfeeding as a key to preventing hunger and malnutrition by ensuring food security for babies. By decreasing the burden on household income, breastfeeding provides a low-cost way to feed babies which contributes to poverty reduction.

