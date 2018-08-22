Fairborn hosts annual Sweet Corn Festival

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Fairborn hosted its annual Sweet Corn Festival Aug. 18 and 19. It offered a variety of family-friendly activities such as face painting, pony riding, the big bounce and more. Attendees also enjoyed live entertainment as well as sweet corn and all the right fixings.

