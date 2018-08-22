Local family saved from fire

FAIRBORN — A Fairborn family believes the quick actions of a good samaritan may have saved their lives.

Six people escaped from a house fire at a home on the 300 block of Mann Ave. approximately 1 a.m. Aug. 21, according to our news partners at WDTN.

Investigators said a driver passing through the neighborhood first spotted the flames and called for help. The passerby pulled over and knocked on the doors to try to alert the residents.

The residents declined an on-camera interview, but told our news partners at WDTN that they didn’t wake to the knocking or to the home’s smoke alarms. They said it wasn’t until a police officer kicked down the front door that they knew something was wrong.

Police and neighbors helped all five adults and a seven-month-old baby escape the house safely.

Firefighters arrived on scene shortly thereafter and quickly extinguished the fire. The fire damage was contained almost entirely to the siding and gutters on one side of the house. Water from the fire hoses caused minimal damage inside.

Investigators said they couldn’t pinpoint what sparked the flames, but said the fire started in a trash can next to the house.

Story courtesy of our news partners at WDTN.

