SR 235 bridge completion date moved

GREENE COUNTY — Motorists can expect State Route 235 bridge work to be completed by late December or early January, according to Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials.

State Route 235 closed between Dayton Yellow Springs and Enon roads April 23 for Fairborn Cement Company bridge work. The closure was originally slated for approximately six months.

ODOT Communications Manager Brian Cunningham said the length of the project had to be extended when fractured rock was discovered and additional stabilization was determined needed. This had to occur before a company could set the bridge beams, which is now scheduled to be done around September or October.

Traffic is detoured using U.S. 68, West Hyde and West Enon roads.

Detoured traffic is going through a school zone. Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer is alerting motorists to slow down in the vicinity of Greene County Career Center, which is located at 2960 West Enon Road.

ODOT has advised motorists to keep construction workers and other travelers safe by remaining alert, reducing speed and watching for stopped traffic while passing through work zones.

Work is also contingent upon weather.

Ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information can be found at www.OHGO.com.